Here Are the First Photos of Donald Trump in the Manhattan Courtroom Where He’s Being Arraigned

Historic photographs were taken of former President Donald Trump Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom, the first time a former U.S. president has been charged with crimes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had been investigating Trump over allegedly falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair she says they had. Last week, Bragg confirmed news reports that a grand jury had voted to indict the ex-president. More recent reports indicate that the indictment also includes charges related to another hush money payment allegedly directed to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump flew to New York Monday and surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday. Multiple media outlets are reporting he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, which is a Class E Felony under New York law, and pled not guilty to all.

Trump took a familiar pose before he entered the courtroom, turning towards the crowd outside with a raised fist.

After being processed, Trump and his attorneys and advisers were presented with the indictment. This photo was taken shortly after he learned the details of the charges against him and just before he walked to the courtroom to be arraigned.

Below are several photographs from inside the courtroom. Several media observers pointed out the unusual situation for a former president to be in the custody of the New York State police, and not have his Secret Service detail next to him, as he is usually photographed since his 2016 election.

Bragg is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 pm ET Tuesday afternoon to discuss the charges.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated with additional information and photographs.

