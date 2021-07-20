UFC President Dana White Rants to Fox News About People Not Working Amid Pandemic: ‘I’ll Run You All Over’

Despite critics who said he was endangering the public, UFC president Dana White refused to let the Covid-19 pandemic shut down his sport last year. Joining Fox News Primetime this week, White spoke to Brian Kilmeade about getting back to work during the pandemic and slammed others for not doing the same.

“You, like nobody else, really represent your sport well,” Kilmeade said, praising White. “Do you worry when you look around this country, and you bleed red, white, and blue, that we’re losing the charge the energy, the fight to be successful?”

“Yea, I think we are,” White answered. “I’ve never seen anything like it, it’s blowing my mind. But you know what? Everybody that’s slowing down, everybody that is afraid or whatever their reason is, for not wanting to get back to work, not wanting to run their business, not wanting to get back to normal and full capacity, I’ll run you all over. I will run you over.”

While other sports organizations were shuttered for months because of the pandemic, White pushed the UFC to get back to action and in front of live audiences. After deciding to delay UFC 249, White ultimately held the card on May 9, 2020, nearly three months before the NBA or MLB began playing games.

White insisted the show must go on, and while there were isolated incidents of fighters testing positive for Covid-19, no major outbreaks have been reported in relation to UFC events during the pandemic. But White wasn’t only calling out his sports competition to Kilmeade, he was speaking to anyone who hasn’t returned to work since the pandemic began.

“There has never been more opportunity out there than there is right now,” White continued. “I keep hearing about restaurants that can’t open all the way because they can’t get people to come into work. You know, you can’t get an Uber because nobody wants to go back and drive Uber. It’s a very weird time in this country right now. People need to get back to work.”

Watch above via Fox News

