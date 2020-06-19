The Washington Post editorial board called on NFL owner Dan Snyder to change the name of the Washington Redskins for being a “slur that denigrates and disrespects Native Americans,” the board wrote Friday.

The paper cited several companies who have made changes to their logos and names, like two maple syrup companies changing their branding, amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

Already, institutions across the board have been forced to take stock of how their practices and policies and — yes — even the names and symbols of their products have contributed to racial misunderstanding and prejudice. Quaker Oats announced it was getting rid of Aunt Jemima from its syrup and pancake mixes, and Uncle Ben and Mrs. Butterworth seem sure to follow. On Friday, Events DC, which manages RFK Stadium in Washington, removed a statue of George Preston Marshall, who as owner of the local football team refused to allow black players for as long as he possibly could. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitted to — and apologized for — not listening to players about matters of systemic racism and police brutality against African Americans. He also must know it is wrong for a team to have a name that the dictionary defines as a racial slur and that no one would ever use to address a person who is a Native American. This should be an easy call. Mr. Snyder — or, if Mr. Snyder refuses to back down from his declaration of “NEVER,” the NFL — should take advantage of this singular moment in history to get on the right side of history. Change the name. NOW.

A 2020 poll from UC Berkley found that the majority of people who identify as Native American are offended by the NFL’s decision to keep the Redskins name in the league. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called changing the name “an obstacle” to the team building a new stadium and headquarters last week but said the team “deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

The Redskins have had their name since 1933. The team is valued at $3.1 billion.

