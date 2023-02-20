WATCH: Charles Barkley Insists He Isn’t Drunk During Gaffetastic NBA ALL Star Pregame Show

Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley insisted he was not drunk during the NBA All-Star game — after his co-hosts called him out in front of a packed arena.

The NBA held its All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, UT on Sunday night, and before the contest tipped off, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their squads through a draft.

As the selection wrapped up, NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson asked Sir Charles his thoughts about the team James picked. When Barkley went to answer, he noticeably slurred his words.

“Man, ain’t no bad picks today!” Barkley said, really slowly. “All these guys are great.”

Barkley’s co-host, Shaquille O’Neal, quickly called out Barkley’s slurred speech.

“Why does it sound like you’re drunk? You alright?” Shaq said.

Barkley defended himself by blaming the microphone, but O’Neal didn’t want to hear it and began to talk in a robot voice.

“Hey, Mark Cuban. I see you down there!” Shaq said. “What the hell are you drinking?”

Barkley, once again, had to defend himself from O’Neal’s theory that he drank before they were brought in on the broadcast.

“No, man! It’s my mic! I got a delay!” Barkley said as he continued to slur the words he spoke.

The crowd at Vivint Arena collectively laughed, including James and Antetokounmpo, who stood beside Johnson.

“Yeah, always blame it on the equipment, Chuck!” Johnson said.

O’Neal would not let the bit go, and he thanked a tequila brand for Barkley’s televised embarrassment.

“I want to thank Patrón for sponsoring Chuck today,” O’Neal said.

“This is a dry state; this is a dry state,” Inside The NBA‘s Kenny Smith said.

Before the segment ended, Shaq and Smith pointed in Charles’ direction, and the two continued to laugh at Barkley since something was clearly wrong with his microphone.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com