Chris Licht Reportedly Looking to Bring Charles Barkley to CNN — For a News Prime Time Show

CNN is reportedly interested in bringing Inside the NBA analyst and former player Charles Barkley to their prime time lineup.

Chris Licht has been putting his mark on the network’s programming since he was appointed president last year. In January, he made a move to shake up the prime time lineup by beginning to air Overtime, the post-show segment from Bill Maher’s HBO program, Real Time With Bill Maher, Friday nights at 11:30 pm.

Now, according to Puck’s Dylan Byers, Licht has turned his attention to Sir Charles as an option for a show in prime time.

Byers wrote:

Licht is now in negotiations to bring Charles Barkley to CNN for a news-oriented primetime show, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell me. Yes, Charles Barkley. The show would see the 11-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Famer, and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various topics of the day. The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman, and might be better suited to ask guests the kinds of questions that average Americans actually care about.

When asked about the reporting by Mediaite, CNN Senior VP Matt Dornic demurred but pointedly did not deny Barkley is being lured to the network. “Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment, and comedy,” said Dornic.

If a deal is made between CNN and Barkley, he will continue to do his duties as an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA. He signed a contract extension in October 2022 that the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reported was worth over $100 million for ten years.

Barkley is not the only personality Licht is reportedly interested in bringing to the cable news network: Gayle King of CBS This Morning is said to be on Licht’s mind for her own prime time show.

Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

