WATCH: Colorado State Basketball Fans Chant ‘Russia! Russia!’ to Taunt Ukrainian Player on Opposing Team

Colorado State University apologized after a group of fans taunted a Ukrainian player on the opposing team by chanting “Russia! Russia!”

The incident occurred in the closing seconds of the game Saturday night between Colorado State and Utah State. With Colorado State trailing by 6 points and 40.9 seconds remaining in the game, Utah State guard Max Shulga — who is from Kiev, Ukraine — stepped to the free throw line. As he prepared to take his first of two shots, some fans in the crowd struck up the chant.

“Russia! Russia! Russia!” The fans shouted.

Following the game, Colorado State — on its Twitter account — issued a statement noting that the chants came from the student section. They proceeded to apologized to Shulga and Utah State for the taunting.

“On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State,” the school said. They added, “Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”

