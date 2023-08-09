WATCH: Orioles Fans Start ‘Free Kevin Brown’ Chant in Solidarity With Announcer Suspended for Reading Stats

Baltimore Orioles fans continue to make it clear that they’re not happy with the suspension of play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown.

In the seventh inning of the team’s game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, fans began chanting, “Free Kevin Brown.” TBS announcer Brian Anderson even acknowledged the chants on the national broadcast.

“And the chants of, ‘Free Kevin Brown,’ raining down, the Orioles television play-by-play announcer” Anderson said. “Love this fanbase standing behind their announcer. We all know the story. Kevin Brown made some extremely benign comments, not even critical. But somebody in upper management — many believe it is the owner — made a decision to take him off the air. He is returning Friday, it has been reported. But just a ridiculous move.”

A number of fans also made signs in support of Brown. They were seen all over the Camden Yards.

Brown hasn’t been on TV since the Orioles’ July 23 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. During a pre-game segment, he read from a graphic detailing the Orioles’ struggles against the Rays in previous season. However, the Orioles have become one of the MLB’s top teams and the graphic was meant to show their remarkable turnaround this season.

Here’s the clip of Kevin Brown’s pregame comments on the Orioles’ recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown’s current indefinite suspension from Orioles’ broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Unfortunately for Brown, team executives did not see it that way. It’s been widely speculated that the decision to suspend Brown came directly from Orioles owner John Angelos.

Since the reports of Brown’s suspension, the Orioles have faced immense backlash. Announcers from all over the industry — including New York Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay — have come out in support of Brown.

Watch above via TBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com