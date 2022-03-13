Kyrie Irving still cannot play in Brooklyn Nets home games due to the fact that he is unvaccinated and New York City subjects private workers to a Covid vaccine mandate.

But in an odd twist, Irving can watch the games from the stands.

And that is precisely what he did Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center. During the second quarter of his team’s matchup with the New York Knicks, Irving made his way inside the arena — while being acknowledged and applauded by some fans.

“He’s unable to play, but he can walk into the Barclays Center unmasked,” ABC analyst Doris Burke said.

“I don’t get it either,” play-by-play announcer Mark Jones added.

LeBron James tweeted his support for Irving — who has been playing in Nets road games, but not home games.

“It literally makes ABSOLUTELY ZERO SENSE!!!” James tweeted. “They say if common sense was common then we’d all have it. Ain’t that the truth. #FreeKyrie”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to critics calling out the absurdity of the situation while speaking at an event on Sunday.

“Kyrie can play tomorrow,” Adams said. “Get vaccinated.”

Watch above, via ABC.

