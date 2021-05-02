Manchester United supporters stormed the pitch of historic Old Trafford Sunday morning in protest of its ownership, the Glazer family, and their role in the failed Super League concept which wildly underestimated fan support disapproval.

NBC Sports briefly went to a double screen during an Arsenal-Newcastle fixture to show shocking images of spirited Mancunians taking over the pitch to express great disappointment in the American stewards of the historic club.

ManU is set to play defending Premier League champions, and bitter rivals, Liverpool FC later on Sunday, and perhaps because the game wasn’t yet scheduled to start for a couple of hours or so, there were few stewards to manage the unruly mob. Those that were in attendance appeared to be okay with the chaos unfolding before them.

There is no word yet if ManU midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been awarded a penalty kick for the Mancunian insurrection, but VAR has almost two hours to review the footage and, given their past decisions, he may be awarded a few PKs as a result.

In other news, Mohamed Elneny put Arsenal up 1-0 against home side Newcastle, which is just the third goal of the season for an Arsenal midfielder. #KroenkeOut

Watch above, via NBC Sports.

