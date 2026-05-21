Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the Most Glaring Omissions From Democrats’ Election Post-Mortem

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out the most glaring omissions from the Democratic Party’s autopsy of the 2024 election on Thursday, claiming the report maintained “total silence on some of the biggest questions” of the race.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin’s release of the report on Kamala Harris’s failed 2024 presidential bid against Donald Trump came after months of anger from within the party over the chair’s December announcement that the committee was scrapping the long-awaited document. The choice to finally share the autopsy, which Martin noted did not meet his standards, reportedly came after a call with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) last week, where the governor “rattled” the chair with his displeasure with the choice to keep the report private.

“For full transparency, I am releasing the report as we received it, in its entirety, unedited and unabridged,” Martin told CNN, which first published the full document. “It does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards, but I am doing this because people need to be able to trust the Democratic Party and trust our word.”

Collins noted the main takeaways from the report on Thursday’s edition of The Source, noting that the autopsy blamed both Harris and former President Joe Biden.

“Now, among the autopsy’s main takeaways when you read through it, and everyone should, is blaming President Biden and his team for neglecting Kamala Harris, stating that the Biden White House, quote, ‘did not position or prepare the vice president throughout her first three and a half years in office,'” she said. “The report also blames Harris and her campaign for taking too much for granted, stating, quote, ‘Harris lagged in rural areas nationally, which proved to be insurmountable in swing states. Harris wrote off rural America, assuming that urban-suburban margins would compensate.'”

The CNN host then turned the report’s many errors, noting sloppy spelling and mistakes before highlighting the key elements of the election that never got a mention, adding each to a graphic on screen.

“But for as many claims as the report makes throughout its 192 pages, many of them riddled with spelling mistakes and factual errors, what you might really raise your eyes about is the report’s total silence on some of the biggest questions about the 2024 election, overall,” she said. “Not included in those 192 pages is any judgment about President Biden’s decision to run for a second term, or the impact that the war in Gaza had on splitting the Democratic Party. And there’s also no mention of the fact that Harris replaced Biden without any electoral process, or of the former vice president’s failure to do an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast and other media opportunities.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!