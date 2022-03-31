WATCH: Sports Radio Caller Greets ESPN’s Paul Finebaum in the Most Painfully Awkward Way Imaginable

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum can sometimes get lost in the catalog of sports personalities, but his show can be quite interesting when he opens the phone lines to passionate football and SEC fans alike. This brings an assortment of opportunities as long-time listeners look to make their first call into their favorite show.

While not all first-time radio calls are perfect, I bet “Tom from Alabama” wants to have his 15-minutes-of-fame back after getting stuck on repeat during The Paul Finebaum show.

The transcript is pretty straightforward and totally hilarious.

FINEBAUM: Hello, Tom.

TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?

FINEBAUM: Tom.

TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?

FINEBAUM: Tom.

TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?

FINEBAUM: Tom.

TOM: Hey Paul, how you doing?

FINEBAUM: Tom.

Additionally, Finebaum put the clip on Twitter with the caption: “We’ve had a few first-time callers flame out today when it was time to answer the bell. What advice would you give to a First-Time Finebaum Caller?”

One tip for Tom would be actually have a question when calling a national sports show, not just ask how the show host is doing. But hey, that’s just me. Maybe he’ll call back for round two of phone tag.

Watch above.

