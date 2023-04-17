Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook has never been shy about confronting hecklers, and that didn’t change Sunday when the team took on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Clippers edged out a 115-110 win over the Suns – largely behind big defensive plays from Westbrook down the stretch – but one of the bigger stories of the night was Westbrook once again coming face-to-face with a heckler. What made this one especially noteworthy was the fact that Westbrook was in one of the suite areas to see the fan – during halftime.

Twitter user Blake Christopher uploaded a video of the exchange on Twitter. In the clip, Westbrook is confronting a man sitting on a couch while a security guard is between the two. He then yells at the man to “watch your mouth, motherfucker!” The man quickly gets out of his seat and tells Westbrook, “Take it like a man.”

Russ is such a good dude. pic.twitter.com/Tec7lj7BE0 — Blake Christopher (@BCH66223) April 17, 2023

After Westbrook repeatedly told the man to watch his mouth, he exited the suite and returned to the court.

In the replies to the Tweet, Christopher said the encounter happened during halftime.

Eddie Gonzalez, a co-host of the podcast The Etcs with Kevin Durant, said he was there during the exchange. According to Gonzalez, the man called Westbrook “Westbrick,” a nickname that’s been given by the Internet for Westbrook’s shooting struggles.

I was right there… Dude called Russ westbrick. And yeah…. 0 got the last laugh on the court too — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) April 17, 2023

Duane Rankin, a reporter for azcentral, said opposing players actually walk through that area to get to the locker room. In fact, they’ve done it all season.

I’m sure you’ve seen the Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan interaction by now, but visiting players have been going through the club area to the visiting lockerroom all season. It’s been used as a short cut to the visiting lockerroom. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HGpOUu0105 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

The Phoenix Suns are investigating the incident.

