A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook as he headed to the locker room with an ankle injury on Wednesday night during Game 2.

In video that aired on NBC, Westbrook can be seen limping to the locker room when popcorn rained from above. He was not amused, as seen in the above video. According to SportsCenter, the fan was ejected from the game.

Here’s the ankle injury:

Russell Westbrook suffers a sprained ankle in the 4th quarter of Wizards-Sixers. 😔pic.twitter.com/8xve5JhjxH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2021

The 76ers ended up beating the Wizards 120-95.

