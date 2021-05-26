comScore Russell Westbrook Gets Popcorn Dumped on Him By Fan (Video)

WATCH: Sixers Fan Dumps Popcorn on Injured Russell Westbrook

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 26th, 2021, 9:41 pm
 

A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook as he headed to the locker room with an ankle injury on Wednesday night during Game 2.

In video that aired on NBC, Westbrook can be seen limping to the locker room when popcorn rained from above. He was not amused, as seen in the above video. According to SportsCenter, the fan was ejected from the game.

Here’s the ankle injury:

The 76ers ended up beating the Wizards 120-95.

