Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Gets Blasted On Twitter For Blaming Loss on Open Roof Ballpark in Houston

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone took heat on social media Thursday night when he blamed Mother Nature on a flyout by Yankees star Aaron Judge.

In the top of the eighth inning, Judge hit a ball to the outfield wall that Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker caught. If it had made it out of the ballfield, Judge would have taken a 4-3 lead for the Yankees. Instead, it was a flyout to the right fielder. The metrics on Judge’s flyout determined that he hit it well enough to be a home run. The ball traveled 345 ft at 106mph off his bat, according to Baseball Savant, with a hit probability of 91%.

The Yankees lost to the Astros 3-2, and the Astros took a two games to none lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. The Yankees have lost the ALCS two times in the last five years to the Astros.

According to Statcast, Judge’s flyout would have only been a home run in one ballpark: Yankee Stadium.

When Boone had his press conference after the game, he seemed to have blamed the weather for Judge’s flyout.

“I think the roof open kind of killed us,” a defeated Boone said. “I think it’s a 390(ft) ball; 106 (mph exit velocity off the bat.)

"I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it's a 390' [foot] ball." Aaron Boone thinks the roof open at Minute Maid Park tonight played an impact on Aaron Judge's flyout in the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/ouhUcgIqwN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 21, 2022

Twitter users mocked Boone’s excuse for the Yankees’ loss.

"I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it's a 390' ft ball." Aaron Boone blaming the weather for a loss?

pic.twitter.com/psQNh8Xegf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2022

Aaron Boone coming to the table with more excuses. Open Roof? pic.twitter.com/HMISISroyY — Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 21, 2022

Yankees play in a ballpark smaller than Williamsport and they’re lamenting not getting cheap homers on the road. Amazing. https://t.co/qH376dIfrU — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 21, 2022

I get it, beating the Astros to win the pennant is very, very tough. Only a couple of really special teams have been able to do it. https://t.co/tHtDgdfV92 — Brett Rutherford (@bgrutherford99) October 21, 2022

Saying this publicly is truly idiotic. Nothing good can come of it. Enjoy the roast. “The roof beat us” hahahhahahaha pic.twitter.com/dS5yuy6TsC — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) October 21, 2022

This is so embarrassing on so many levels. https://t.co/YBjsWcMJaL — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 21, 2022

Struck out 30 times in two games and can’t hit a beach ball but we’re blaming a retractable roof I’m going to bed https://t.co/2ZThdlMuKu — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 21, 2022

Next they’ll complain about the daylight https://t.co/8GyIAdlV82 — John Mincone (@JMincone) October 21, 2022

This is embarrassing…as I’ve said several times…they’ll never win with this manager…always nonsense excuses… https://t.co/av7MxW9vlM — Mike Carver (@CarverHigh_) October 21, 2022

Ok Booner. Is that a thing? Does that work? What do you want from me? https://t.co/Bpgm5a6mRL — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) October 21, 2022

Crazy the Astros didn't play in the same conditions https://t.co/bCDZ7NTVeq — Martino (@MartinoPuccio) October 21, 2022

