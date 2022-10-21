Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Gets Blasted On Twitter For Blaming Loss on Open Roof Ballpark in Houston

Aaron BooneNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone took heat on social media Thursday night when he blamed Mother Nature on a flyout by Yankees star Aaron Judge.

In the top of the eighth inning, Judge hit a ball to the outfield wall that Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker caught. If it had made it out of the ballfield, Judge would have taken a 4-3 lead for the Yankees. Instead, it was a flyout to the right fielder. The metrics on Judge’s flyout determined that he hit it well enough to be a home run. The ball traveled 345 ft at 106mph off his bat, according to Baseball Savant, with a hit probability of 91%.

The Yankees lost to the Astros 3-2, and the Astros took a two games to none lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. The Yankees have lost the ALCS two times in the last five years to the Astros.

According to Statcast, Judge’s flyout would have only been a home run in one ballpark: Yankee Stadium.

When Boone had his press conference after the game, he seemed to have blamed the weather for Judge’s flyout.

“I think the roof open kind of killed us,” a defeated Boone said. “I think it’s a 390(ft) ball; 106 (mph exit velocity off the bat.)

Twitter users mocked Boone’s excuse for the Yankees’ loss.

