Trump Dances on The Late Show’s Grave in 2 AM Attack on ‘Total Jerk’ Stephen Colbert

President Donald Trump stayed up into the wee hours of Friday morning for a victory lap, cheering the end of Stephen Colbert’s run at CBS just hours after The Late Show finale finished airing and trashing the host as a “total jerk” with “no talent.”

Colbert’s final broadcast from New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater served as a nostalgic send-off with music legend Paul McCartney closing out the show with his famous Beatles hit “Hello Goodbye,” after recalling the band’s famous performance at the venue in 1964 that sparked “Beatlemania” in America.

Soon after, just before 2 a.m. ET, the president took to Truth Social for one last barrage of jabs at Colbert:

Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!

The long-running feud between Trump and Colbert came as the president became a frequent target of gags on The Late Show during both his White House campaigns and terms in office.

When CBS announced last year that The Late Show would end after Colbert’s decade-long run, Trump was delighted.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

The network’s parent company, Paramount, had been under scrutiny after agreeing to pay Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit tied to edits made during a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign, which Colbert had criticized on-air as a “big fat bribe.” CBS, meanwhile, insisted the cancellation was “purely a financial decision.”

The settlement also came as Paramount pursued federal approval for its merger with Skydance Media, which later went ahead.

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