Don Jr. Accuses House GOP Campaign Chief of Bashing Tucker Carlson in Leaks to Daily Beast

Donald Trump Jr. accused Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the head of the House GOP’s campaign arm, of bashing Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and others via leaks to The Daily Beast.

“Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker’s family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic!” tweeted Trump Jr.

Why did Tom Emmer tell his consultants to run to the leftwing Daily Beast to trash Jim Banks, Tucker Carlson and Tucker’s family? Does he really think that’s a winning strategy for a Republican House leadership race? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/kFwi1C5M1P — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2022

The Daily Beast reported on Friday about the race for House Majority Whip, the third-highest position in the lower congressional chamber:

The House Republican making the most noise in the race is Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks. The Indiana Republican raised eyebrows in Trumpworld after Axios reported on the launch of a Banks-friendly PAC —spearheaded by longtime Donald Trump Jr. confidant Andy Surabian and James Blair —just weeks before the midterm elections. A Trumpworld operative supportive of Banks’ leadership bid told The Daily Beast that the PAC would be a major help to Banks’ campaign, particularly because his main competition is National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

A GOP strategist is mentioned in the article as saying that Banks tries to be liked by the Establishment and MAGAworld.

“Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director,” said the strategist. In 2019, Buckley Carlson, 25, joined Banks’ office as a staff assistant.

A Trumpworld source told The Daily Beast that Trump Jr. likes Banks.

“Don Jr. has privately made clear to friends that he’s a big fan of Banks and wants to see him as the next whip,” said the source. “He had planned to stay quiet about it, but every time he sees Team Emmer attacking Banks in the press, it makes it more and more likely that he wages war in a very public manner.”

