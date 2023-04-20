Elon Musk Says He’s Paying for Celebrities’ Blue Checkmarks on Twitter – Even When They Don’t Want Them

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he is paying for certain large Twitter accounts to keep their blue checkmarks.

Twitter ended its “Verified” program on Thursday and scores of accounts were stripped of their blue checkmarks as the company had announced it would do.

Musk bought the company in October and shortly thereafter said only accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue for $8 a month would receive checkmarks.

Many of those who lost their checkmarks on Thursday seem to have no intention of paying for the mark and other features that come with it.

On Thursday, Verge editor Alex Heath reported that after LeBron James said he will not pay for the checkmark, Twitter offered his account a Blue subscription “on behalf of Elon Musk.” Heath said James declined, but received one anyway.

Soon after, Musk tweeted he is paying for certain accounts to retain their checkmarks.

“I’m paying for a few personally,” he said.

Author Stephen King confirmed he did not pay for the blue checkmark on his account either.

“My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t,” he tweeted on Thursday. “My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Musk replied by tweeted, “You’re welcome namaste.”

Musk’s decision to allow certain accounts to keep their blue checkmarks at no cost runs directly counter to his pledge give “power to the people” as CEO.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” he tweeted days after purchasing the company. “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

Later, he tweeted, “Blue check will be the great leveler.”

