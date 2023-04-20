Formerly Verified Twitter Users Rush to Tweet They’re All Fine After Elon Takes Away Their Blue Checks

The long-anticipated day is finally here for legacy verified Twitter accounts to lose their blue checks if they refused to sign up for the paid Twitter Blue subscription, and predictably, everyone is tweeting about it.

Self-declared “Chief Twit” Elon Musk has been engaged in various efforts to encourage more users to sign up for Twitter Blue to varying degrees of success, and announced earlier this year that non-subscribing legacy verified accounts would lose their check marks. Musk originally set the date for April 1, April Fool’s Day, but then shifted that to 4/20 — another date with obvious appeal to the prankster tendencies of the same guy who changed Twitter’s communications email to auto-respond with a poop emoji.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

As a previous possessor of one of those legacy verified accounts, your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor will admit I was happy to have earned it several years ago for two reasons: it indicated I’d reached a level of recognition in the field of journalism and it made it tougher for anyone to impersonate me. But I survived without it before, and I’ll survive without it now, perhaps better than most due to my unique name.

Check mark is gone because I earned it by being published in national media outlets and will not pay for it. Remember, like Tigger, I'm the only Rumpfshaker (the Fox Digital reporter got married — congrats to Mrs. Rumpf-Whitten!) so no check needed to know I'm the real deal. 😁 pic.twitter.com/ot1U0K4we6 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) April 20, 2023

Thursday afternoon has seen a veritable deluge of tweets from my fellow former blue-checkers insisting we’re fine. Maybe we are all fine. Maybe some are upset and sad about it, but so far there doesn’t seem to be much sign it’s driving a surge of new Twitter Blue subscribers. Time will tell.

Here’s a selection of some of the tweets, including some of my fellow Mediaiters. We’ll let our readers judge for yourselves if the blue-checkers doth protest too much.

I feel five pounds lighter. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 20, 2023

Blue check gone. If you see tweets from me featuring cats, you will know that I have been hacked. pic.twitter.com/dwIUtbCVp0 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 20, 2023

Obviously, not having a blue check mark is now a sign of elite superiority and trustworthiness. pic.twitter.com/WdpjXsGkjg — Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) April 20, 2023

Well it finally happened to me, Twitter. It's gone. The prestige, the validation, my mark of excellence is no more. But I'm not blue. I'm fine because it was, after all, a mere symbol. Symbols change. So farewell, Jimmy John's Chip Fanatic achievement badge. I shall persevere. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 20, 2023

I’ll only subscribe to Twitter Blue if Elon Musk sends Marjorie Taylor Greene on a one way ticket to Mars. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) April 20, 2023

“It understood you just so far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey.” So long, old friend. pic.twitter.com/0CiJC3lIUg — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) April 20, 2023

My blue check is gone ……… but I can make fun of people with blue checks now pic.twitter.com/FInrzi9k6O — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 20, 2023

Fly now, blue check. You’re free 🦋 pic.twitter.com/B8BvZn2PDd — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 20, 2023

weird phenomenon of former blue checked Twitter users RUSHING to Twitter to insist how little they care about the thing they are tweeting about? — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) April 20, 2023

Forever a blue check in my heart pic.twitter.com/hnQUGYm1rs — KSV Eras Era (@KSVesq) April 20, 2023

the dog lost their blue check i have no idea if these thoughts are coming from a real dog or not pic.twitter.com/wDBsXbgcSP — matt (@dogfather) April 20, 2023

I literally just saw my blue check disappear. It was like watching the life leave a person's eyes as they died, except it's utterly unimportant and not like that at all. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) April 20, 2023

Blue check is gone. Life goes on. And @elonmusk still doesn’t know what he’s doing. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 20, 2023

Since Petty McPetty took away my blue check, I have a new banner photo on my profile. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CzMc8dlUVl — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 20, 2023

Blue check removed! I feel liberated. — MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) April 20, 2023

It is amazing how within a few months Elon Musk turned the blue check mark from a “status symbol” to “THIS MF’ER PAID FOR TWITTER”. It has become an object of utter mockery. Quite a remarkable achievement really. https://t.co/3jLAILUN5U — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 20, 2023

No blue check, still feel like me. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 20, 2023

My blue check is gone and absolutely nothing has changed. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 20, 2023

Several Twitter users who had signed up for Twitter Blue also posted their own protestations, telling their followers know they were paying so they could post longer videos.

Elon Musk has screwed up so much that people who paid for Twitter Blue are putting out disclaimers like these to avoid the social stigma now associated with paying for Twitter. https://t.co/gnFwrZ7W7H — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 20, 2023

Amidst the blue check chaos, I want to note that I pay for Twitter Blue to be able to post longer-form videos like the one today on Cleta Mitchell that is featured in the blockbuster reporting by the Washington Post. *Not for verification.* — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) April 20, 2023

I only paid for Twitter Blue so I could upload the entirety of Blink 182’s two-song finale at Coachella. An absolutely incredible experience watching these three back on stage together. Wish I was there. So happy for them. pic.twitter.com/cFUAorMKIg — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) April 15, 2023

