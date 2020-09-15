‘No iPhone’ Trends Amid Underwhelming Apple Event

“No iPhone” trended on Twitter amid an underwhelming Apple event which failed to unveil a new iPhone.

During the hyped Apple event on Tuesday, the tech company instead decided to focus on the Apple Watch 6, the iPad, and the Apple One all-in-one subscription service.

Reactions to the news — or rather lack of it — were mixed.

Tim acknowledges no iPhone announcement today, focus is on Apple Watch and iPad. #AppleEvent — James Rath (@JamesRath) September 15, 2020

Yep, there it is, no #iPhone news confirmed by the man himself 😕 I’m going back to bed 🥱😴 #Apple #AppleEvent — James Hetherington (@james_heth) September 15, 2020

No iPhone. That means I might want to switch streams to the White House. Might be more interesting than the  event. — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) September 15, 2020

According to the Telegraph, the new Apple Watch features a “hand-washing tracker to help you fight Covid-19” and can track your blood oxygen levels, among other new additions.

Rumors over the iPhone 12 generated significant hype ahead of Tuesday’s Apple event, however Apple CEO Tim Cook announced early on in the show that the event would focus on the Watch and iPad instead.

Tim Cook has already confirmed that we are only focusing on two products today, Apple Watch and iPad. #AppleEvent — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) September 15, 2020

