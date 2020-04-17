comScore

Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 17th, 2020, 3:47 pm

Twitter rebuked the claim made by Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parscale that a Tuning Point USA staffer who went by the Twitter handle @alx – who was frequently retweeted by President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting a parody video.

Kirk claimed the move from the social media company was “censorship,” while Don Jr. billed the decision as “tech tyranny.” But rather, it was due to the staffer attempting to manipulate the platform.

In a statement to Mediaite, a Twitter spokesperson said, “The account (@Alx) was permanently suspended for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically creating accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account.”

Some conservatives, though, believe otherwise.

A request for comment from Mediaite to TPUSA has not been returned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: