Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming

Twitter rebuked the claim made by Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parscale that a Tuning Point USA staffer who went by the Twitter handle @alx – who was frequently retweeted by President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting a parody video.

Kirk claimed the move from the social media company was “censorship,” while Don Jr. billed the decision as “tech tyranny.” But rather, it was due to the staffer attempting to manipulate the platform.

In a statement to Mediaite, a Twitter spokesperson said, “The account (@Alx) was permanently suspended for violating our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically creating accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account.”

Some conservatives, though, believe otherwise.

Why are Chinese propagandists given a platform on Twitter but @ALX is banned? This is disgusting behavior by the big tech ruling class. This censorship has to stop immediately. RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 17, 2020

Why did @Twitter suspend the account of @TPUSA staffer @ALX Oh yeah, it’s because he posted a hilarious Biden meme saying he might be compromised by China This censorship MUST END! Demand ALX to be reinstated Tech tyranny! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 17, 2020

Twitter has suspended @ALX, a @TPUSA staffer and strong supporter of @realDonaldTrump. Why? A parody of @JoeBiden’s moronic avatar generator? But we know his real crime was being a conservative Trump supporter. Follow him on @parler_app at @alx. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 17, 2020

Hey @Twitter/@Jack, Why’d you guys suspend @ALX – who’s an ardent supporter of @realDonaldTrump and a great researcher/social media advocate? ALX did nothing wrong – goes to show that censorship of conservatives is still a big issue! — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) April 17, 2020

Absolutely disgusting. A well known Trump supporter and Turning Point USA staffer, @ALX has been permanently banned from Twitter. This is big tech censorship. We MUST stand up against this! RT to tell Twitter to unsuspend @AlX! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 17, 2020

This was the meme that @alx shared. Twitter suspended Alex for sharing this joke meme / satire. Will Twitter suspend the Trump campaign as well? https://t.co/cP4i14RGxv — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 17, 2020

.@Twitter has suspended @alx and @allidoisowen. Their sin? Who knows. Being conservative likely was enough. Another day in Big Tech censorship. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 17, 2020

People call me “Trump’s favorite meme maker”, but @alx has probably gotten more retweets and videos posted by President Trump than I have. His suspension is a direct attack on the White House by a social media company. This CANNOT STAND. https://t.co/Tfa6Bo9dA1 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 17, 2020

.@alx has never been inappropriate on this platform. He was banned for supporting Trump. #LauraLoomer is a declared Congressional candidate consistently out-raising her incumbent Dem challenger. She was banned for being right about Ilhan Omar. Both need to be reinstated ASAP. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 17, 2020

Twitter Suspends Prominent Conservative @ALX For Using Joe Biden’s Meme Maker https://t.co/jqa3a0x9fV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2020

A request for comment from Mediaite to TPUSA has not been returned.

