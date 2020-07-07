Excerpts from psychologist Mary Trump’s upcoming tell-all about her uncle, President Donald Trump, allege sociopathy and narcissism in the Trump family and claim the president had his worldview “perverted” by his father Fred Trump, among other explosive claims.

Here are five stunning revelations from the book:

Sociopathy and Fred Trump Sr.

In her book, Mary Trump claims Fred “destroyed” a young Donald Trump by targeting his “ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion,” according to the Washington Post, which acquired a copy ahead of its release next week.

Donald Trump had a good relationship with his father because “his personality served his father’s purpose,” Mary Trump wrote, adding, “That’s what sociopaths do: they co-opt others and use them toward their own ends — ruthlessly and efficiently, with no tolerance for dissent or resistance.”

“By limiting Donald’s access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son’s perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it,” she went on, claiming Fred Trump “hated it” when Donald Trump’s older brother Fred Trump Jr. — who died in 1981 at the age of 42 after a battle with alcoholism — “screwed up or failed to intuit what was required of him.”

“But he hated it even more then, after being taken to task, Freddy apologized,” Mary Trump wrote, alleging that Fred senior “would mock him” and “wanted his oldest son to be a ‘killer.’”

Mary Trump goes on to claim Donald Trump “had plenty of time to learn from watching Fred humiliate” Fred Trump Jr. and learned “that it was wrong to be like Freddy.”

Trump allegedly paid someone to take his SATs and went to see a movie instead of visiting his brother in the hospital.

According to the New York Times, which also acquired an advanced copy of the book, Mary Trump alleges that her uncle “paid someone to take” his SAT exam which then helped the president “gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school.”

The New York Times also revealed that Mary Trump “tells the story in her book” about how the Trump family allegedly sent Fred Trump Jr. “to the hospital alone on the night of his death,” and that “No one went with him,” including Donald Trump, who allegedly “went to see a movie.”

Trump’s sister allegedly called him a clown, mocked his presidential run, and said he only goes to church for PR purposes.

Mary Trump writes in her book that Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry mocked his presidential run, saying, “He’s a clown,” and “This will never happen,” before the two spoke about Trump’s “reputation as a faded reality star.”

She also writes that her aunt said, “The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there… It’s mind boggling. But that’s all about his base. He has no principles. None!”

Mary Trump assesses Trump’s psychological “pathologies,” alleges narcissism.

According to the New York Times, Mary Trump also “asserts that her uncle has all nine clinical criteria for being a narcissist. And yet, she notes, even that label does not capture the full array of the president’s psychological troubles.”

“Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for,” she reportedly observes, adding, “Donald has been institutionalized for most of his adult life, so there is no way to know how he would thrive, or even survive, on his own in the real world.”

Trump allegedly complemented Mary’s breasts.

In one section of the book, according to the Daily Beast, “Mary recounts how when she was 29 and wearing a bathing suit and a pair of shorts to lunch” at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, “her uncle looked up at her and remarked, ‘Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked.'”

“I was twenty-nine and not easily embarrassed, but my face reddened, and I suddenly felt self-conscious,” she claims. “I pulled my towel around my shoulders. It occurred to me that nobody in my family, outside of my parents and brother, had ever seen me in a bathing suit.”

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is set to be released on July 14th.

The Trump family attempted unsuccessfully to stop the release of Mary’s book.

