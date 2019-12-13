By votes of 23-17, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The vote came immediately after Friday morning’s proceeding was gaveled into session by committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). The vote came after a marathon session Thursday evening was adjourned prior to the vote by Nadler — over Republican opposition.

The articles now move forward to the House for a full vote — which will likely take place late next week.

Video above, via CSPAN.

