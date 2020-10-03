BREAKING: Trump Vitals ‘Very Concerning’ According to White House, President ‘Not on a Clear Path to Full Recovery’

The White House told the press pool that President Donald Trump’s vitals are “very concerning,” and that he’s “not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

In a statement from the White House, filed by pool reporter Cheryl Bolen, “a source familiar with the president’s health” who was not identified gave a dire assessment of Trump’s condition.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning,” the source said. “And the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

The comments stand in stark contrast to those made moments earlier by Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who said at a news conference that the president is “doing great.”

After Conley’s briefing, but before the White House’s anonymous comment was made public, a pool camera caught Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking a group of reporters to go off the record

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]