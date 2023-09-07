Chris Christie Tells CNN That Trump Is Secretly ‘Sick to His Stomach’ Over Latest Classified Docs Flip

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie isn’t just a Republican presidential candidate, he’s also a former federal prosecutor and a former member of the inner circle of former President Donald Trump. That gives him a unique perspective into the numerous criminal investigations into Trump, and he shared some of his insight with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday. In short, Trump might be hemming and hawing in public, but the story is a little different behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Yuscil Taveras, an IT worker at Mar-a-Lago who was identified as “Trump Employee 4” in a court filing related to the classified documents case as well as the original indictment, struck a deal to talk to federal prosecutors about what he saw. Bash asked Christie about what this could mean for Trump and the case, and while he said it wouldn’t be a “make or break” bit of testimony, it’s still “valuable” for the prosecution — and that makes Trump nervous:

Well, two things will happen. One, this man will be vilified, attacked and savaged by Donald Trump publicly. And then secondly, Donald Trump will lay in his bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, trying to remember every conversation he ever had with this guy while he’s sick to his stomach. And this is going to repeat itself, Dana, over and over and over again over the course of the next number of months. It’s going to repeat itself in Georgia when some of those co-defendants invariably are going to take a plea and a cooperation deal and will cooperate against Donald Trump. And it may happen again in this matter, in the federal matters that are pending with folks who are either indicted or unindicted coconspirators.

Watch the video above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com