President Donald Trump might experience a bit of culture shock during his trip to India, seeing as the red-meat lover will be served the Prime Minister’s vegetarian diet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a major reception together for Trump’s visit, but according to a CNN report, Modi “is a devoted vegetarian and plans to serve vegetarian food to the President.” This may present an interesting culinary experience for a president that’s a proud carnivore whose diet often consists of steaks and burgers.

From CNN’s report:

“I don’t know what he’s going to do in this case. They don’t serve cheeseburgers,” a former official said of the situation. Even one of the president’s favorite fast food restaurants, McDonald’s, doesn’t serve beef in India. Instead, locals dine on chicken burgers or fried paneer cheese sandwiches.

Trump’s aides and his host country have tried to accommodate his tastes in the past whenever he travels abroad, and this isn’t Trump’s first time traveling to India. Still, since eating meat is forbidden among most Indians (especially the consumption of cows, which are considered sacred), officials tell CNN that its hard to guess what Modi will serve Trump when they dine together at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace in Delhi.

“I have never seen him eat a vegetable,” said a source who has only ever seen Trump eat a salad once in a while.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]