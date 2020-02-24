<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver took on the fixation with billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s campaign, making fun of the media for its breathless coverage of his money-burning campaign, and his policies as mayor of New York, on HBO’s Last Week Tonight, including a CNN guest who said the other candidates are fine to date, but Bloomberg is the one that will take you to prom in the best-looking dress with the biggest flowers.

“That is such a creepy thing to say. Just for the record, nobody is hoping that Mike Bloomberg will take them to the prom,” Oliver joked. “I do get why you might confuse him with a prom date though, he’s painfully awkward, looks uncomfortable in a suit, and he’s a virgin. I know, I know, he technically has two daughters, but that doesn’t change the fact that Michael Bloomberg has big virgin energy.”

Oliver noted that Bloomberg has personally spent $400 million on the race, with no end in sight, including 2 billion ads from Facebook and Google, which works out to 30,000 a minute.

Oliver then took on Bloomberg’s “appalling” history and massive expansion of Stop and Frisk, including 5 million stops during his tenure, and 700,000 in 2011.

“People of color have been dealing with shit like that forever and frankly don’t need their experience validated by somebody like me who is so white he looks like a ghost of a stork that died over a milk overdose while listening to ‘Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me’,” Oliver quipped, before adding that the policy fell disproportionately on black and Latino New Yorkers, who were the target of over 80% of the stops at its peak.

Oliver noted that as soon as Bloomberg had something to gain from apologizing, he did it, like a man: “Begrudgingly, and once.”

