Don Jr. Mockingly Thanks Schiff for Making It Easier to ‘Unearth’ People Who ‘Needed to Be Fired’

Following the end of the impeachment trial, today Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother were pulled from their positions at the White House and escorted off the premises. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was fired hours later.

Vindman and Sondland, of course, were key witnesses in the impeachment inquiry who testified to their knowledge about the Ukraine pressure campaign and the now-infamous call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.

After the news of both came out, Donald Trump Jr. mockingly thanked Adam Schiff for his investigations making it easier for them to find all those who “needed to be fired.”

Allow me a moment to thank—and this may be a bit of a surprise—Adam Schiff. Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam! 🤣 #FullOfSchiff — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2020

After Vindman was escorted off White House grounds tonight, his lawyer said in a statement, “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career and his privacy… The most powerful man in the world — buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit — has decided to exact revenge.”

