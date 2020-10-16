President Donald Trump has long blasted “fake news” as a scourge fostered by the enemy of the people, but in an early Friday morning tweet, the commander in chief shared a satirical news story from the Babylon Bee that isn’t real.

The story is titled “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” which is pegged to the roughly 90 minutes early Thursday evening in which Twitter was down. Bablyon Bee is a satirical news site, much like The Onion, but with a decidedly conservative bent. The “article” opens up:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—In a last-ditch effort to stop negative stories about Joe Biden and his family from spreading, Twitter shut down its entire social network Thursday. After seeing account after account tweet out one particularly bad story, CEO Jack Dorsey realized he had to take action. Dorsey smashed a glass box in his office reading “Break In Case Of Bad Publicity For Democrats.” Inside the case was a sledgehammer for smashing Twitter’s servers. “Red alert — shut the servers down! Shut them all down!”

President Trump apparently thought the report was not funny, or at least real, as he shared it on Twitter adding “Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.” A screencap of the likely soon-to-be deleted tweet:

President Trump is not the first person to be duped by Babylon Bee, or any other “jokey” news site on the Internet. Nor will he be the last.

Update! The Babylon Bee has responded with an actually funny tweet!

President Trump Declares The Babylon Bee His Most-Trusted News Source https://t.co/oObdxaH3w6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 16, 2020

…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]