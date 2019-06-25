Fox News’ Shepard Smith knocked President Donald Trump for comments he made today in response to questions about the treatment of migrant kids at border detention facilities.

As the president briefly took questions this afternoon, one reporter asked, “Mr. President, you declared a national emergency to get funding for the wall. Why have you not considered conditions for migrant children a similar national emergency?”

“Hopefully they’ll be passing the bill. It’s a humane bill, it’s all about humanity, it’s about helping children,” Trump said. “What’s happened is so sad.”

As he talked about Mexico doing “more for us than the Democrats in Congress,” the president elaborated:

“I think we should probably be successful with humanitarian aid. I think that’s going to have a big impact. Just remember, we are treating them and doing a much better job than the Obama administration, and the one difficulty we have is because the country is doing so well economically… people are coming up, you’ve never seen anything like it.”

After airing that video, Smith noted Trump’s comments about the treatment of migrant children, remarking, “Because he’s made that statement, I’m going to go back and read to you our reporting on how those children are being treated.”

He brought up the facility in Texas that’s been in “deplorable conditions” and said, “We reported yesterday on horrendous conditions at one border facility in Clint, Texas.”

Smith went into detail about the conditions at the Clint detention facility, noting the lack of access to toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other necessities. He said, “We reported accurately here yesterday that were these prisoners of war instead of innocent children, withholding of those items would be violations of the Geneva Convention. That’s what the president considers treating well the children of migrants that came across the border without documents.”

He kept going before concluding, “Those are the facts at that facility.”

