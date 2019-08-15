Kellyanne Conway’s husband is back on Twitter and he’s going rogue again with his insinuations about President Donald Trump’s well-being.

George Conway, a vociferous critic of his wife’s boss, has not been shy in the past with his view that Trump is mentally unstable. On Thursday, Conway re-affirmed his position that the president needs “a full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity” in light of Trump’s most recent blunders and misstatements:

Ridiculous? @realDonaldTrump has his prewritten speeches put on big text on big screens. Last week he read “Texas and Ohio” as “Toledo,” and said a massacre had occurred there. Last month he read something else on a teleprompter to say that the …#TestTrumpsMind https://t.co/mxS4PPTrxM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

… Continental Army had secured the “airports” during the American Revolutionary War. Now @realDonaldTrump independently suffers from personality disorders that render him unfit, but he also clearly needs a full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity.#TestTrumpsMind — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

Its ridiculous to suggest otherwise. Here’s the massacre speech foul-up (1):#TestTrumpsMindhttps://t.co/OWQTMVk5XV — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

There are also so many occasions, occurring now with seemingly increasing frequency, where he’s just completely incoherent, and here’s one:#TestTrumpsMindhttps://t.co/cM1bvm1cBB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

Now watch this. Who’s this guy being interviewed? He speaks so clearly and coherently, you’d think he’s gotta be someone else.#TestTrumpsMindhttps://t.co/lj3bnUmlNR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

There are so many examples of why it’s reasonable to suspect @realDonaldTrump may be suffering from cognitive decline, that they are hard to keep track of. Please tweet the ones you can think of with this hashtag: #TestTrumpsMind — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

Bottom line is it’s ridiculous to suggest that nothing is happening here. I’ve discussed this with multiple physicians who say that @realDonaldTrump needs to be tested for cognitive decline, and who say that any expert worth her salt would agree. #TestTrumpsMind — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

Here are three mental-health professionals, in a column written several months ago, explaining all the reasons why Trump needs real testing for cognitive deterioration : #TestTrumpsMindhttps://t.co/3oCcMEZW9z — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2019

All in all, another interesting day in House Conway.

[Photo via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images]

