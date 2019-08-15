comScore

George Conway Demands Trump Get Tested for Mental Decline: ‘Ridiculous to Suggest that Nothing is Happening’

By Ken MeyerAug 15th, 2019, 7:48 am

Kellyanne Conway’s husband is back on Twitter and he’s going rogue again with his insinuations about President Donald Trump’s well-being.

George Conway, a vociferous critic of his wife’s boss, has not been shy in the past with his view that Trump is mentally unstable. On Thursday, Conway re-affirmed his position that the president needs “a full battery of tests for deteriorating mental capacity” in light of Trump’s most recent blunders and misstatements:

All in all, another interesting day in House Conway.

