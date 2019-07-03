George Conway Goes Off on Trump Over Census Fiasco: ‘No Way to Run Any Government’

President Donald Trump‘s tweet about the citizenship question on the census sent the DOJ scrambling (relevant transcript here), and George Conway––husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway––lambasted POTUS for this latest round of chaos.

Trump today tweeted they’re still pushing to get the citizenship question on the census, despite the DOJ and Commerce Department confirming they’re being printed without the question, but now the DOJ’s possibly reversing in a move that confused his own administration’s officials as much as it confused everyone else.

The DOJ lawyer in that transcript mentioned above told the judge he was surprised by the president’s tweet and said, “I am doing my absolute best to figure out what’s going on.”

As the transcript took off on Twitter, Conway tweeted “his is no way to run any government”:

This is no way to run any government, let alone the government of the United States. https://t.co/2zVWYOf0dg — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 3, 2019

He also mockingly suggested what a more candid explanation for the president’s actions would have said:

“Your Honor, as best as we have been able to determine, the executive power is vested in a unstable, dimwitted, subliterate reality television host who didn’t like what he saw on Fox News Channel this morning. That seems to be what’s going on, Your Honor.” https://t.co/ybeC0CLXDe — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 3, 2019

