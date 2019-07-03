comScore

George Conway Goes Off on Trump Over Census Fiasco: ‘No Way to Run Any Government’

By Josh FeldmanJul 3rd, 2019, 7:00 pm

George Conway Unleashes on Trump in Twitter Thread

President Donald Trump‘s tweet about the citizenship question on the census sent the DOJ scrambling (relevant transcript here), and George Conway––husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway––lambasted POTUS for this latest round of chaos.

Trump today tweeted they’re still pushing to get the citizenship question on the census, despite the DOJ and Commerce Department confirming they’re being printed without the question, but now the DOJ’s possibly reversing in a move that confused his own administration’s officials as much as it confused everyone else.

The DOJ lawyer in that transcript mentioned above told the judge he was surprised by the president’s tweet and said, “I am doing my absolute best to figure out what’s going on.”

As the transcript took off on Twitter, Conway tweeted “his is no way to run any government”:

He also mockingly suggested what a more candid explanation for the president’s actions would have said:

