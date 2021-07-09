George Conway provided remarkably unsparing criticism towards senior advisors of former President Donald Trump during a Friday morning appearance on CNN New Day. Notably absent from Conway’s seeing critique, however, was his wife Kellyanne Conway, who served as a Senior Advisor in the Trump White House for much of those four years.

The Wall Street Journal released an excerpt of Michael Bender’s new book that reveals behind-the-scenes vignettes about Trump’s last days in office, on which Conway was asked to opine. Details of the book reveal that Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, and Bill Barr each privately expressed concern about Trump’s behavior, but as Conway conveys, none had the conviction or principles to push back on Trump’s baseless claims.

Conway made it clear that nearly everyone in Trump’s inner circle placed their own job security under Trump over doing the right thing.

“Nothing was ever enough for Donald Trump,” Conway stated. “And the reason why it got so out of hand was, you know, people didn’t push back at the interim steps. They acceded to some of his desires and wishes in certain ways, and Barr was the biggest — one of the biggest people humoring trump. And it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

Conway noted that the same phenomenon occurred among Republican leadership in Congress, where fealty to Trump became the only thing that mattered, over conservative policies.

“It goes to the same reason why you see just minor pushback against Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he continued. “They don’t punish her for saying outrageous things. Yet, on the other hand, you’ve got Liz Cheney, who loses her leadership position because she simply told the truth. It’s the same thing.”

“People are not willing to basically tell — not just Trump — but the Republican base generally that here’s the truth, and we have to accept that truth,” Conway added. “And we have to accept the truth that Donald Trump lost, we have to — and here are the reasons why.”

Watch above via CNN.

