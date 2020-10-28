George Conway Teases October Surprise With Secret White House Insider: ‘Anonymous is a True Patriot’

Remember Anonymous?

No, that’s not some sort of trick question designed to mess with your political memory from what’s been a whirlwind of four years that feels like a decade’s worth of news.

Anonymous is the self-proclaimed White House insider who penned a 2018 New York Times column that was super critical of President Donald Trump. He or she later published a book (that came and went with barely a media ripple), and now it appears that this super-secret author may so come to light.

At least according to George Conway, a.k.a. spouse of former White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The Lincoln Project co-founder—and generator of volumes of Twitter critiques of President Trump—recently tweeted that he had “an amazing conversation” Wednesday morning with Anonymous, who he described as a “true patriot.” He then teased what can reasonably be seen as some sort of coming announcement, saying “We’ll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.”

I had an amazing conversation this morning with … Anonymous. Anonymous is a true patriot. We'll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.https://t.co/M8CgEc8hAT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 28, 2020

In many ways, this isn’t necessarily a surprise announcement. An individual who claimed to be Anonymous promised a reveal during a Reddit AMA just last year.

Since the first NY Times column was published, the guessing of who is behind it, and the subsequent book, has provided loads of internet chatter and guessing games at pre-pandemic cocktail and dinner parties (to which I was not invited, alas.) Some have suspected the individual could be a shocker, like former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, or maybe even Kellyanne Conway herself. Former Defense Secretary Comms Guy Snodgrass publicly denied that he was Anon.

The safest guess, however, is that Anonymous will reveal him or herself to be a rather unknown functionary that is only of interest to a handful of true White House and political insiders. Like some random named Jeff Smith that no one has ever heard of before. Let’s hope it’s not Jeff Smith.

After all, limited expectations are the key to happiness. OR, expect the worst, and never be disappointed.

