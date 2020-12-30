Huh? Trump Cites Recent ‘Most Admired Man’ Honor as Evidence of a ‘RIGGED’ Election

President Donald Trump introduced new and completely unreasonable evidence that he lost the 2020 general election because it was “RIGGED!” The commander in chief appears to believe that his recent honor of being voted “Most Admired Man,” outpacing former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden, means that the incoming president got “millions of Fake Votes.” Or something.

Gallup released its annual survey tracking the most admired man on Tuesday. Trump edged out former President Barack Obama for the honor, who held that title for 12 straight years. Trump was cited by 18 percent of respondents who named the current commander in chief as their pick, compared to 15 percent opting for his predecessor.

In a set of early Wednesday morning tweets, Trump cited commentary made on Tucker Carlson Tonight by guest host Mark Steyn, who is also known for his I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat music video.

Reporting on the Most Admired man honor, Steyn noted on Tuesday night’s show and added: “Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three.” Steyn then connected the honor with the election results, adding, “That’s also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can’t get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey.”

Trump quoted Steyn and added, “That’s because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED!”

“Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year’s Most Admired Man. Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That’s also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

…millions more votes than Trump, but can’t get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey.” @MarkSteynOnline @TuckerCarlson That’s because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Trump and his loyal base of supporters have also used photos of political rally attendees as evidence of electoral malfeasance. Of course, a poll of most admired or rally attendance has only the thinnest connection to do with the number of individuals who actually voted. Congress is set to certify the results of the Electoral College on January 6th.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]