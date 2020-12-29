Trump Ends Obama’s 12-Year Reign as Most Admired Man in America: Gallup

President Donald Trump is the most admired man in America.

That’s according to Gallup, which — on Tuesday — released its annual survey tracking the most admired man. Trump edged out former President Barack Obama for the honor, with 18 percent of respondents naming the current commander in chief as their pick, compared to 15 percent opting for his predecessor.

Ordinarily, the sitting president tends to perform very well in this poll. In the 74 years, Gallup has conducted its most admired survey, the current president has topped the list 60 times. However, Trump finished behind Obama in 2017 and 2018 and shared the top spot with him in 2019. Prior to 2020, Obama had been Gallup’s most admired man in America for 12 years running.

This year, Trump benefitted from some ticket-splitting of sorts — as President-elect Joe Biden siphoned off a good bit of support from Obama. The 44th president was selected by 32 percent of Democrats, down from 41 percent in last year’s survey. Biden, the soon-to-be 46th president, notched 13 percent support among Democrats, and 6 percent overall, to finish third in the poll. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who finished fourth with 3 percent, was cited by 5 percent of Democrats, and just 1 percent of Republicans. Pope Francis rounded out the survey’s top five, with 2 percent support.

Whereas Democrats were somewhat divided, Trump consolidated Republican support to earn the top spot. In all, 48 percent of Republicans chose Trump as their most admired man. No one else received more than 2 percent of Republican votes.

Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman in America for the third consecutive year, garnering 10 percent of the vote. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris finished second with 6 percent, and First Lady Melania Trump placed third, with 4 percent.

