Kimberly Guilfoyle claims to have raised $3 million for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that led to the Capitol riot.

That’s according to a report from ProPublica, which obtained text messages in which Guilfoyle — the former Fox News host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. — tried to angle for a speaking slot at the rally by boasting that she’d raised a significant amount of money for the event.

“Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million,” Guilfoyle wrote to GOP operative Katrina Pierson on Jan. 4.

The Julie in question is Julie Jenkins Fancelli — heiress to the Publix supermarket chain. ProPublica reports that a portion of that $3 million “flowed to dark money groups that supported the rally” — citing descriptions of wire transfers, planning documents, and interviews with sources they identified as “insiders.”

The report also said that Guilfoyle lobbied for Alex Jones and Roger Stone, among others, to get speaking slots at the rally. Trump aides, though, believed that they might embarrass the president, and kept them from taking the stage.

Guilfoyle’s attorney, Joe Tacopina told ProPublica that claim was “patently false.” He also denied that his client was involved in fundraising for the event.

