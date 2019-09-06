comScore

NOAA Statement Disavows Alabama National Weather Service Tweet Rebutting Trump; Twitter Flips Out

By Connor MannionSep 6th, 2019, 6:09 pm

The NOAA has released a statement essentially disavowing the National Weather Service in Birmingham’s tweet that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that Dorian would hit Alabama.

“The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time,” the statement reads.

Soon after the unsigned statement was released, Trump tweeted out another video attacking CNN by playing a week-old weather broadcast from the network.

Trump has continually doubled down on efforts to prove that he was not mistaken when he said Alabama would be impacted by Hurricane Dorian about a week ago. He has seemingly become obsessed with proving that he wasn’t wrong, even apparently doctoring a map to support his prediction.

A number of Twitter users were astounded by Trump’s apparent use of the NOAA to save face, and warned it could mean people lose trust in weather services.

