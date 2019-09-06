President Donald Trump kicked off Day 5 of the Hurricane Dorian Alabama map flap story with a demand for an apology from the media.

In a series of tweets — the latest of at least 12 so far this week on the subject — Trump blasted the media for being “fixated” on the story.

“The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit,” Trump wrote. “They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t). Check out maps.”

The president went on to invoke controversies of yore in his demand for an apology.

“This nonsense has never happened to another President,” Trump wrote. “Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate!”

A new report from the Washington Post quotes a White House official claiming Trump personally doctored the map showing Alabama to be in Dorian’s potential path with a Sharpie.

