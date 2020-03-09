President Donald Trump started the week by blaming “Fake News Media” for irresponsibly inflaming public hysteria in their coverage of the potential Coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration and its media surrogates have been blaming Democrats for “weaponizing” the looming public health risk amidst non-stop media coverage of spiked cases of coronavirus in China, Italy, Iran and possibly Washington state.

While many senior members of Trump’s coronavirus task force have taken a grave approach in reporting details of COVID-19, President Trump has been largely dismissive of the constant coverage, which he expressed in this Monday morning Tweet.

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

During a Sunday morning appearance, Surgeon General Jerome Adams was pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper on how President Donald Trump and his administration have addressed the nation on the coronavirus.

Trump retweeted the following clip that only featured the Surgeon General praising the President by saying “sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than what I am.”

Here’s Surgeon General Jerome Adams telling Jake Tapper that President Trump “sleeps less than I do and he’s healthier than what I am.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/bDpQWWAgUU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2020

Tapper noted that “the virus is spreading” as he asked Adams numerous questions about why various health officials currently say they are ill-equipped to handle the pandemic. Adams defended the government’s ground response throughout the country while saying they have changed their focus from containment to mitigation.

“You’re going to see more cases. Unfortunately, you’re going to see more deaths, but that doesn’t mean we should panic,” Adams said. “It means we should take the things that we know work for individuals to protect themselves and make sure everyone is doing those things.”

