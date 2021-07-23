‘Such a Disgrace’: Trump Lashes Out at Cleveland Indians Name Change, Says It’s Offensive to ‘The Many Indians of Our Country’

From sounding off on the Colin Kaepernick-led social justice protests, to constant complaints about the NBA, former President Donald Trump has often chimed in on matters where sports and culture collide — in an effort to appeal to his base. On Friday, it was Major League Baseball that drew his ire.

In a Friday afternoon statement, the former president lambasted the decision by Cleveland’s MLB team to change their name from the Indians to the Guardians starting in the 2022 season.

“Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace,” Trump wrote in an emailed statement obtained by Mediaite.

Trump argued that Native Americans, who he referred to as “the many Indians of our Country,” will be the most outraged by the Cleveland team’s decision — which included a change of their logo as well.

“I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country,” Trump said. “Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?”

The former president went on to renounce his baseball fandom over the move.

“The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening,” Trump said. “A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!”

