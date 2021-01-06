comScore

The Exodus Begins: Numerous White House Staffers Resign in Response to Violent Pro-Trump Riots

By Joe DePaoloJan 6th, 2021, 9:28 pm

A number of White House staffers have resigned following the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. And others may soon follow suit.

Former White House communications director and current Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham was the first to tender her resignation in response to the day’s events. She was followed by White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, as reported by ABC. And White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also departed the administration.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement (via John Roberts of Fox News). “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.

Others are said to be considering joining the exodus. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that National security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are considering calling it quits.

UPDATE 1:02 a.m.: Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, per Bloomberg:

