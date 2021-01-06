The Exodus Begins: Numerous White House Staffers Resign in Response to Violent Pro-Trump Riots

A number of White House staffers have resigned following the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. And others may soon follow suit.

Former White House communications director and current Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham was the first to tender her resignation in response to the day’s events. She was followed by White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, as reported by ABC. And White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews also departed the administration.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement (via John Roberts of Fox News). “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.

Others are said to be considering joining the exodus. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports that National security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are considering calling it quits.

UPDATE 1:02 a.m.: Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, per Bloomberg:

BREAKING: Deputy nat sec adviser Matt Pottinger resigned Wednesday afternoon. Pottinger among WH officials dismayed by protesters’ attack and Trump’s role in inciting violence. Pottinger had intended to resign election day, regardless of outcome, but stayed at O’Brien’s request. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 7, 2021

