comScore

WATCH LIVE: CONGRESS CERTIFIES BIDEN WIN

BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Resigns From White House Over Pro-Trump Riots at the Capitol

By Josh FeldmanJan 6th, 2021, 7:42 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and current chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, has resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill.

CNN broke the news hours after the Trump supporters — stirred up by the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud — stormed the Capitol and raided the House and Senate chambers.

And in case there was any ambiguity, CNN’s Kate Bennett said on air that Grisham — a longtime Trump loyalist — saw today’s violent riots as a “tipping point” after debating for weeks whether to step down.

Grisham has since confirmed she’s leaving:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: