Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and current chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, has resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill.

CNN broke the news hours after the Trump supporters — stirred up by the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud — stormed the Capitol and raided the House and Senate chambers.

And in case there was any ambiguity, CNN’s Kate Bennett said on air that Grisham — a longtime Trump loyalist — saw today’s violent riots as a “tipping point” after debating for weeks whether to step down.

Grisham has since confirmed she’s leaving:

It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse . I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now – you can find me at @OMGrisham ❤️🇺🇸 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 7, 2021

