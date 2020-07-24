President Donald Trump reiterated in his interview with Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Friday that he gets along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he doesn’t agree with some of his recommendations.

At one point during the interview Portnoy brought up Fauci throwing out the first pitch at Nationals Park. He and the president briefly talked about Fauci’s sports background, before Trump said, “He’s actually a very nice guy. We don’t always agree on everything. He’d like to do things that I don’t like to do, but ultimately I make the decision.”

Portnoy talked about how he’s taken up day trading and said he’s not exactly happy about what Fauci’s been saying, “because every time he talks and says the country should stay inside, my stocks tank, so I don’t like that aspect of it.”

“Well, he’d like to see it closed up for a couple of years,” the president responded. “But that’s okay because I’m president. So I’ll say, ‘Well, I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, somebody please.'”

At one point the president remarked, “We have a lot of people that would like to see their states closed. I have a feeling on November 4th they’ll open them up. I think they want to do it for political reasons.”

