Former President Donald Trump decided to completely gloss over the events of Jan. 6 by claiming the country would’ve witnessed a “revolution” if he were a Democrat and the 2020 election was “rigged” against him.

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe interviewed Trump on her new “The Truth” podcast, where the former president began by blasting the “very unfair situation” he’s dealing with as he remains under multiple investigations. This quickly led to Trump once again pushing the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

We had a great election and we won and they took it away. It was a rigged election. Cause as you know, we won the first one, but we did much better in the second one. So people always say, Oh, what do you mean you did better? I say, we did much better, almost 75 million votes. And that’s the votes that we know about. And it was a really a terrible thing. I mean, it was really an unfair thing to the people that support us.

Trump then went off on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not doing more to help him fight Section 230 while he was in office. As Trump claimed that McConnell is politically “hanging by a thread,” he then said “you would have literally had a revolution” if what happened in the 2020 election happened to a Democrat.

If you look at what happened in the election, Mitch McConnell should’ve fought. You know, he did nothing. He should’ve fought. They should’ve fought. That could never have, that could never have happened to a Democrat. What happened to us with the presidential election could never have happened to the Democrats. You would have had a revolution if the tables were turned, you would have literally had a revolution. And guys like Mitch McConnell, they don’t fight.

None of this drew any pushback from Boothe.

Both of these remarks from Trump come less than three months after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. Trump’s supporters were fueled by his rhetoric delegitimizing the election, and the former president was subsequently impeached for incitement of insurrection with the most bipartisan trial vote in U.S. history.

The interview went on with Trump trashing Biden while praising himself for his handling of immigration issues at the U.S. southern border. This was mostly an extension of his latest press statement where he slammed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ “pathetic, clueless performance” in defending the Biden administration’s border crisis response.

The podcast continues with Trump taking shots at the “corrupt and dishonest” media, the intelligence community, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a host of his other political enemies.

