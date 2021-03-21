Trump Trashes Biden DHS Secretary’s ‘Pathetic, Clueless’ Sunday Show Performance: ‘Our Country Is Being Destroyed!’

Former President Donald Trump is still banned from Twitter, but that won’t stop him from angrily reacting to what he sees on his television screen. A series of Sunday morning show appearances by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spurred Trump to release a statement (emailed to reporters) trashing Mayorkas and the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump made immigration policy a major focus of his presidential campaigns, and it’s no shock that he has different views than Biden on the topic, and his statement makes his disagreements clear.

Statement from President Trump on the situation on the border as well his thoughts on @DHSgov Secretary Mayorkas #BorderCrisis #Border pic.twitter.com/8LQ3V4NHhY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 21, 2021

Like his other statements since Biden’s inauguration, this one refers to Trump not as a former president, but as “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.” Biden is never directly addressed as “President” by his predecessor who still has not conceded the 2020 election, but the “Biden Administration” is referenced several times, so at least Trump is admitting that exists.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history,” the statement began in Trump’s standard braggadocios style, claiming that all Biden had to do “was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot.” Instead, he argued, the Biden Administration had “turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”

Trump then turned to Mayorkas’ appearances on the Sunday shows, calling it a “pathetic, clueless performance” by someone who was a “national disgrace” and “incapable of leading DHS.”

The only way to end the border crisis, he stated, was “for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

“They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks — they should never have stopped it.”

Fact check: the border wall cannot be completed in a matter of weeks. If the wall truly could be “done in a matter of weeks,” it does make one question why Trump himself didn’t focus on completing such a priority item for his administration during his term in office.

Besides, even if all of the necessary funding were appropriated tomorrow and construction were able to proceed without being hindered by pandemic restrictions, it takes time to obtain and deliver the needed materials and hire the necessary labor. Perhaps even more critically, the legal rights to the property along the border have not been completely secured, and are tied up in multiple lawsuits.

“Our country is being destroyed!” concluded Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]