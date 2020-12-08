Trump Asked Why He’s Ignoring CDC Guidelines by Hosting Indoor Holiday Events: ‘Well, They are Christmas Parties’

President Donald Trump hosted an “Operation Warp Speed” Vaccine Summit in which he signed an executive order (of dubious merit) that is intended to confirm American access to vaccines. After signing the order, Trump fielded three questions, one of which came from AP’s Zeke Miller, who asked the commander in chief about the safety and public health risks that come from hosting indoor holiday parties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis was reported to have contracted Covid-19 after attending a White House event on Friday and posting a photo on Instagram of herself not wearing a mask. The White House has planned 25 holiday-themed events this year, with an indoor Congressional Ball set for Dec. 10. But as Miller suggested to President Trump, is any of this responsible behavior in the middle of a pandemic with record spiking cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Many officials in this room have encouraged Americans not to travel during the holidays,” Miller noted. “You have been holding holiday parties with hundreds not wearing masks. Why are you modeling different behavior to the American people?”

“Well, they are Christmas parties,” Trump curiously replied, appearing to be caught the slightest bit off-guard, which is rather surprising for a media savant such that he is. “Frankly, we’ve reduced the number [of guests] very substantially, as you know.”

Trump then pivoted to what he deemed to be safe behavior. “I see a lot of people at the parties wearing masks; I would say that I look at the audience at those parties, and I see a lot of people wearing masks, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

