Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has been diagnosed with Covid-19 according to a recent report by Jonathan Swan for Axios.

Ellis has played a prominent role in the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to overturn election results in a number of swing states, as a key member of what is a self-described “Elite Strike Force” of attorney that have been baselessly alleging fraud and filing local suits in a number of states that eventually went for President-elect Joe Biden. State courts have almost uniformly found against Trump’s legal filings, which suggests efforts to take their cases to the Supreme Court will likely fail for lack of legal standing.

On Sunday, Ellis’s colleague Rudy Giuliani was also diagnosed with the potentially deadly contagion, which nearly completes the infection rate of almost every member of Trump’s inner circle of advisors. Ellis reportedly attended a recent White House holiday party, which raises reasonable questions about that event becoming another White House superspreader event.

Swan reports:

Ellis showed up to the White House senior staff party in the East Wing on Friday as the guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and was not seen wearing a mask, according to sources who attended the indoor event. “She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” said a senior administration official.

Swan reports on internal concerns at the White House, citing an unnamed White House official upset at Ellis’ possible irresponsible behavior. “People brought their families,” the official who attended the party told Swan and who had since been informed of Ellis’ diagnosis.

Ellis posted a photo of herself, maskless, attending the Friday Christmas party on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ellis (@jennaellisesq)

…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]