President Donald Trump continued to falsely declare victory in the election on Tuesday as he said states and even the Supreme Court should show the “courage” to “do the right thing.”

Trump stayed on message during his vaccine summit Tuesday, until NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked about how the distribution process will pass to the next administration and asked why members of the Joe Biden transition team were not part of the summit.

“We’re going to have to see who the next administration is,” Trump responded.

He falsely said “we won in the swing states” and continued to push baseless claims about “hundreds of thousands of votes” being stolen.

And then the president — after again falsely declaring “we were rewarded with a victory” — made yet another appeal for states to overturn their election results, even bringing the Supreme Court into this:

“Now let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.”

