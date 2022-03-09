New polls from high-profile statewide races suggest former President Donald Trump’s clout on the Right is greatly diminishing.

According to a Fox News poll released Tuesday, Trump’s effort to take out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is finding little success. The survey reveals that Kemp is dominating his Trump-endorsed primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, by a 50-39 margin.

Equally, Trump’s pick in the North Carolina Senate race is crashing and burning. The former president threw his weight behind Rep. Ted Budd (R) to defeat former Gov. Pat McRory (R), who is also seeking the seat. Yet Budd is only pulling in 24 percent of the vote — according to new polling published by Politico — down 5 points since January. McCrory leads the way at 35 percent, and former Rep. Mark Walker has 17 percent.

According to Politico, Trump has been actively trying to get Walker out of the race to clear the way for Budd. At an RNC donor dinner in New Orleans on Saturday, Trump made a direct appeal to North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley during his speech.

“How’s Ted Budd doing? OK?” Trump asked Whatley. “All right, we gotta get Walker out of that race. Get him out of the race, Michael, right?”

As more of his preferred candidates have flopped in Republican primaries, Trump has reportedly been considering making multiple endorsements in some races.

“[That way] I get two chances to win,” Trump reportedly said.

