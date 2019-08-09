President Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien argued Trump won’t “lift a hand” to enact gun legislation, arguing the president “coddles the NRA.”

“I don’t think he’s going to lift a hand at all on background checks. I don’t think he cares about it morally. I don’t think he cares about it as policy and I don’t think he cares in any way about the victims of the shootings,” he said.

O’Brien, an editor for Bloomberg, was speaking with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Friday on Deadline: White House.

Wallace also noted that Trump was proud of his closeness with the National Rifle Association, which has consistently opposed many proposed gun control measures like universal background checks.

“He has talked about it as though it is in his mind a great political accomplishment to be as synced up with the NRA that he is,” Wallace said.

“He realizes the NRA has essentially become the piggy bank of the GOP, giving exclusively to Republican candidates and office holders, O’Brien said. “When you ask him to explain the organization in his mind, there is no organization. Inside his mind there’s a putter, a cheeseburger, someone else’s credit card and a porn video and the rest of it is just an empty space where he’s figuring out how he can occupy center stage and meet these other needs he has that are very self-centered and self-involved.”

“Donald Trump coddles the NRA. Donald Trump loves the NRA. Donald Trump has no reason to be afraid of it,” he continued.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

